'This is historic': Malaysian man wins appeal against Islamic gay sex charge

Unanimous decision by highest court hailed a step towards acceptance of LGBT+ people
A Malaysian man has won a landmark court challenge against an Islamic ban on sex “against the order of nature”, raising hopes for greater acceptance of gay rights in the mostly Muslim country.
In a unanimous decision, Malaysia’s top court ruled on Thursday that the Islamic provision used against the man was unconstitutional and authorities had no power to enact the law.
