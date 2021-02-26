'We shouldn't still be fighting for equal rights': LGBTQ+ bill faces tough battle ahead

Category: Sex Hits: 4
The landmark Equality Act comes amid unprecedented attacks on trans rights and could be derailed by GOP senators
The US House of Representatives voted to pass a landmark bill that would establish federal anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people, setting up a tough battle in the Senate to turn the proposal into law.
Related: Outrage as Marjorie Taylor Greene displays transphobic sign in Congress
Legislation like this is crucial for shifting the tides for trans folks, especially in red statesContinue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/25/equality-act-lgbtq-bill-tough-fight-senate