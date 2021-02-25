Outrage as Marjorie Taylor Greene displays transphobic sign in Congress

Articles

Republican extremist responds to fellow congresswoman Marie Newman, whose daughter is trans, raising transgender pride flag

The Republican extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene attracted widespread condemnation – from transgender groups, Democrats and her own party – after she hung a transphobic sign outside her office in response to fellow congresswoman Marie Newman raising a transgender pride flag.

The Georgia congresswoman put up the poster – which read “There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!” – after Newman, whose daughter is transgender and whose office is opposite Greene’s, hung the flag on Wednesday following an impassioned debate on the Equality Act, which Greene tried to block.

