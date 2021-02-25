The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Acid, blood and police raids: the pioneering drag chaos of Sylvia and the Synthetics

They hung themselves from meat hooks, pelted their audience with offal – and blazed a trail for radical queer performance in Australia

Sylvia and the Synthetics – Australia’s audacious drag provocateurs and underground LGBTQ pioneers – burned brightly and chaotically for the short two years of their reign.

In 1972, Morris Spinetti, the group’s “founding mother”, was performing as a mime artist with Australia’s first female rock star, Wendy Saddington, when the concept was dreamt up with Paul Hock and Denis Norton.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2021/feb/26/acid-blood-and-police-raids-the-pioneering-drag-chaos-of-sylvia-and-the-synthetics

