Acid, blood and police raids: the pioneering drag chaos of Sylvia and the Synthetics

They hung themselves from meat hooks, pelted their audience with offal – and blazed a trail for radical queer performance in Australia

Sylvia and the Synthetics – Australia’s audacious drag provocateurs and underground LGBTQ pioneers – burned brightly and chaotically for the short two years of their reign.

In 1972, Morris Spinetti, the group’s “founding mother”, was performing as a mime artist with Australia’s first female rock star, Wendy Saddington, when the concept was dreamt up with Paul Hock and Denis Norton.

