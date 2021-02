Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Screenshot/Twitter

The Democrat with a trans daughter hung a trans flag outside her office to force Marjorie Taylor Greene to look at it. Then the QAnon Rep did something disgusting in return.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/two-congresswomen-stand-off-trans-rights-outside-offices/