Ghanaian LGBTQ+ centre closes after threats and abuse

Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021

Founder says community centre in Accra was closed pre-emptively to protect its staff

A community centre for LGBTQ+ people in Ghana has been closed, following a wave of protest against the rights of sexual minorities in the country.

In recent weeks government ministers and religious groups had demanded the closure of the centre, intended to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ people to meet and find support. Yet since the opening in January of the centre in the capital, Accra, many people have received death threats and online abuse.

