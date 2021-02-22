Scottish misogyny law must protect all women, says Helena Kennedy

Articles

QC discusses the task ahead as she begins her scrutiny into whether Scotland needs a separate offence of misogynist abuse

There should be no limits of the types of women protected from hate crime says Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, as she begins her consideration of whether Scotland requires a standalone offence to tackle misogynist abuse.

“It’s the perception of the perpetrator that matters here,” says the human rights QC, who is well aware that her appointment to lead an independent working group on the question coincides with a toxic row about the Scottish government’s hate crime bill more broadly, and its protections for both women and transgender individuals.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/feb/22/ill-set-no-limits-on-which-women-to-protect-from-hate-says-helena-kennedy