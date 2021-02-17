Jamaica should repeal homophobic laws, rights tribunal rules

Articles

Commission finds Jamaican government responsible for violating the rights of two gay people

The Jamaican government is responsible for violating the rights of two gay people and the country’s homophobic laws should be repealed immediately, according to a ruling by an international human rights tribunal.

The decision by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights sets a precedent for LGBT rights across the Caribbean and is the commission’s first finding that laws that criminalise LGBT people violate international law.

