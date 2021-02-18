The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin – a going out memoir

Category: Sex Hits: 2

An incisive history of London, LA and San Francisco recalls the sights, sounds and distinctive smells of gay life from the 1990s to today

Saturday, 23 May 2015 was an important day in Irish history. It was the day when the votes were counted in the same-sex marriage referendum, with 62% in favour. There was a big celebration in the grounds of Dublin Castle, with politicians on a platform, all miraculously on our side. On Irish television news, the headlines informed the nation that Panti Bliss, a brilliantly articulate campaigner, had arrived at Dublin Castle, as indeed she had.

Being gay was all the rage just then. Leo Varadkar, minister for health, soon to be taoiseach, had announced that he was gay, as did a former minister from the other main party, as did a well-known TV news journalist. That day it would not have been surprising had all the bishops of Ireland arrived in their finery to let us know that they, too, wanted to join our club.

One group in San Francisco 'could be detected from a distance by the stink … Each seemed to have a magnificent ass and be writing a book'

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/feb/18/gay-bar-by-jeremy-atherton-lin-a-going-out-memoir

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version