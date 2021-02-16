The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

British soldiers sacked for being gay can get their medals back

Category: Sex Hits: 7

Campaigners say veterans should also get compensation for injustice they suffered and pensions restored

Thousands of British military personnel who were dismissed because they were homosexual will be able to have their service medals restored if they had been taken away when they were kicked out of the armed forces.

Gay rights campaigners welcomed the move as the “first step on a journey” but said that issues such as enduring criminal records, lost pension rights and still blemished service records now needed to be dealt with by the Ministry of Defence.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/16/british-soldiers-sacked-for-being-gay-can-get-their-medals-back

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version