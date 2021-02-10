'We all know what we're facing': divided Myanmar unites against coup

Articles

Marginalised groups including Rohingya and members of LGBT community join rallies

The Myanmar military took power last week on the promise of “restoring eternal peace” to a country riven by seven decades of ethnic conflict. Since the takeover it has made remarkable progress in uniting the deeply divided country against a common enemy: itself.

In Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, strangers greet each other with the three-finger salute – a symbol of resistance against the regime – and trucks offer free rides for demonstrators. Neighbours cook chickpea curry in big vats on the streets to dish out to passersby, and volunteers distribute refreshments to keep people hydrated under the hot sun.

