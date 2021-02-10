The #QueertheBallet movement: 'it's more than a man lifting a woman in a tutu'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Adriana Pierce is empowering queer female and non-binary performers whose relationships have been excluded from classical dance

Shortly after Adriana Pierce joined Miami City Ballet, someone watched her train and made an assessment: “Is Adriana a lesbian? Because she looks like one.” The comment propelled Pierce into exacting self-scrutiny: “I was like, does my dancing look gay? Do I look different? I am different – is that OK?”

Pierce, who left the company after seven seasons to focus on choreography and musical theatre, has rarely felt represented as a queer woman in the ballet world but with her new movement, #QueertheBallet, she hopes to inspire change. Her first project is a pas de deux en pointe choreographed on the American Ballet Theatre dancers Remy Young and Sierra Armstrong, which she is developing during a dance residency at the Bridge Street theatre in Catskill, New York. “I want to show people an authentic, complex relationship between two women through ballet,” Pierce explains. “I want people to see that ballet can be more than a man lifting a woman in a tutu.”

#QueertheBallet by Adriana Pierce is streamed from 25-28 February.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2021/feb/10/ballet-queer-dancers-redefining-an-art-form-adriana-pierce