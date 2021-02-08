Naomi Wolf accused of confusing child abuse with gay persecution in Outrages

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Author’s history of Victorian ‘criminalisation of love’ was heavily criticised on publication in 2019. Now its new, revised edition is also under fire
Historians have accused Naomi Wolf of having confused evidence of sexual crimes against children and animals with the persecution of gay men in the Victorian era, in her controversial book Outrages.
