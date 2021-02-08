Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 17:45 Hits: 4

Crusading Labour politician who was the first MP to come out as a lesbian

Maureen Colquhoun, who has died aged 92, was the Labour MP for Northampton North from 1974 to 1979 and a crusading politician whose radical feminism was so far ahead of her time that it destroyed her parliamentary career. Although she lost her seat in a general election, she had effectively already been disavowed by the Labour party after coming out as a lesbian. She was the first female MP to take such a courageous step, while publicly acknowledging at the time that in doing so she had ruined her chances of remaining in the House of Commons. (The first male MP to come out as gay was Chris Smith, in 1984.)

She was ridiculed in the press, harassed in public and mocked by fellow politicians for the determined stance she took on a wide range of issues to advance women’s rights. “We in parliament, who believe in making life better for women … believe that our aims must be translated into laws, which will be binding not merely on the present government but on future governments,” she told the Commons in 1975, when introducing an ill-fated private member’s bill to require equal representation for women in government appointments to public bodies. “That is what I consider I am here for.”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/feb/08/maureen-colquhoun-obituary