Victoria bans gay conversion practices after 12-hour debate

Liberal MPs Bev McArthur and Bernie Finn broke party ranks and voted against the government’s legislation

Gay conversion practices have been banned in Victoria following a lengthy debate in parliament overnight, during which two Liberal MPs broke with party ranks to vote against the bill.

The Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition Bill passed the legislative council on Thursday night 29 votes to nine following a 12-hour debate.

