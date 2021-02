Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 17:48 Hits: 2

Throughout America’s dual-income households, only 30 percent of wives on average earn more than their husbands, according to new federal data. It’s a disparity that has held constant over the past decade after climbing steadily starting 40 years ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 1981, only 15.9 percent of wives earned...

Read more https://nypost.com/2021/02/04/only-30-percent-of-us-wives-earn-more-than-their-husbands-data/