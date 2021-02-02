Pete Buttigieg becomes first openly gay person confirmed to US cabinet

Category: Sex Hits: 4
Pete Buttigieg won Senate approval on Tuesday as transportation secretary, the first out gay person to be confirmed to a cabinet post. He will be tasked with advancing Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and fighting climate change.
Buttigieg, a 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Biden’s one-time rival during the Democratic presidential primaries, was approved on an 86-13 vote.
