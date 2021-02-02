Maureen Colquhoun, the UK's first openly lesbian MP, dies aged 92

Articles

The Labour politician represented Northampton North from 1974 to 1979 and was a campaigner on gender issues

Tributes have been paid to Maureen Colquhoun, the UK’s first openly lesbian MP, who has died at 92.

The former Labour politician represented Northampton North during her five years in parliament between 1974 and 1979 and was a prominent campaigner on access to abortion, gender balance, and protection for sex workers.

