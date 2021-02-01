Democrat Mauree Turner on historic win and 'the Oklahoma I want to create'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 8

The non-binary progressive state representative explains why they refuse to keep putting their identity up for debate

When 27-year-old Mauree Turner sat down at Holy Rollers, the queer-owned vegan Donut Shop in Oklahoma City in July 2020, it was under strange circumstances. Firstly, Turner, who uses non-binary pronouns, had just won Oklahoma’s 88th district by a mere 228 votes. Secondly, sitting opposite, was the man they just beat.

Before being elected to office, Turner spent their days doing the behind-the-scenes gruntwork of community organizing as a regional field director with the ACLU: planning workshops, leading trainings on college campuses, coordinating with dozens of volunteers.

I would have absolutely loved it if I could have been elected and brought in to do this work the same as any white man

People have asked me to justify what it means to be Muslim and queer. I shouldn’t have to justify how I exist

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/feb/01/democrat-mauree-turner-oklahoma-state-representative