The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Estonia’s first female prime minister vows to tackle climate crisis

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Kaja Kallas, 43, took power on Tuesday after the previous coalition collapsed due to a corruption scandal

Estonia’s first female prime minister has promised to implement changes in both style and substance in the governance of the Baltic nation, as she takes charge after two years in which a far-right party was in the ruling coalition.

Kaja Kallas, a 43-year-old lawyer and head of Estonia’s Reform party, was sworn into office on Tuesday.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/01/estonias-first-female-prime-minister-vows-to-tackle-climate-crisis

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version