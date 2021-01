Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 16:20 Hits: 3

Twitter/@campaignforleo

Varadkar recalls his partner's excitement to come along & shove their relationship in the notoriously anti-LGBTQ politician's face, and the "mixed reaction" that got after.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/irelands-gay-former-prime-minister-recalls-infamous-meeting-mike-pences-home-partner/