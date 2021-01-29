The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gay men caned 77 times in ‘medieval’ punishment in Indonesian province

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Men in Aceh province were detained by vigilantes before being caned in public

Two gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province have been publicly caned 77 times each after they were reported to police by vigilantes who raided their apartment.

Human rights groups have condemned the spectacle, which was watched by dozens of people in the capital Banda Aceh, as brutal and medieval.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/29/gay-men-caned-77-times-in-medieval-punishment-in-indonesian-province

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version