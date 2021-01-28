The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Child Marriage Rates

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 13:02 Hits: 1

Advertisement

Child Marriage affects both girls and boys, but the number of girls who get married before they turn 18 is much higher. The majority of child marriages takes place in South Asia. UNICEF reports that, in the region, one in five girls under the age of 15 is married. The problem is particularly serious in India where each year more than 1,5 million underage girls get married. Now, the numbers are higher than ever before as the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the biggest surge in child marriage rates in over two decades.

Why has there been a rise in child marriage rates?

Child marriages are a complex issue and motivations for marrying their daughters off can be different for each family. Nevertheless, the common motivation is poverty. Older men offer money in exchange for a young girl’s hand. Because of the pandemic, many families are now living on the edge of poverty. With no other ways of getting income, giving young girls away to these men is the only way for the poorest households to afford food. Moreover, if the girls move away from home to live with their partners, family expenses are reduced.

It is estimated that even before the pandemic 216 million people in South Asia lived in extreme poverty. That accounts for almost 30% of people living in very poor conditions worldwide. The economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be felt the most by these vulnerable communities.

What child marriage means for girls

Child marriages are also driven by socio-cultural factors as the majority of them take place in conservative societies where women are seen as inferior to men. Girls are forced to look after a household and raise a family and have no control over their lives.

When they are married off to an older men, they become confined to the domestic realm and are forced into adult roles with many responsibilities. They are separated from their families and become completely dependent on their new partners. Child marriage means the end of childhood and puts the girls at risk of maltreatment and exploitation.

Advertisement

Many girls who cannot deal with abuse and gender-based violence decide to flee their new homes and, having no savings of their own and nowhere to go, become child refugees. Consequently, some of them look for ways to get to a country where they could get asylum. Often, however, on the way they fall victims of human trafficking.

How to deal with the problem

For now, each government in South Asia has a different approach. Because of insufficient funds and many other problems like unstable political situation, corruption, and overpopulation that the region is facing, majority of them have not been effective in their efforts. Governmental institutions need to be strengthened to be able to implement comprehensive child protection mechanisms. Moreover governments have to work with NGOs to address the roots of the problem and prevent future instances of child marriages.

In order to tackle the problem, international cooperation on the matter is necessary. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) together with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have initiated a program to end child marriage in eight countries of South Asia. The funds to cover the initiative come from a few members of the European Union, Norway, and the UK. That shows that there is hope that the international community will coordinate their endeavors and, through teaching girls about empowerment and giving them tools to change their social position, will help them escape their predestined future of child brides.

Author: Katarzyna Rybarczyk, a Political Correspondent for immigrationnews.co.uk. This is a media platform that helps to raise awareness about migrant injustices and news around the world and helps people get immigration advice.

Advertisement

The post The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Child Marriage Rates appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/the-impact-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-child-marriage-rates/