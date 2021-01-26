Grindr fined £8.6m in Norway over sharing personal information

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 16:36 Hits: 2

Fine from by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority is 10% of Grindr’s global annual revenue

Grindr has been fined 100m krone (£8.6m) by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority after an investigation revealed the dating app was sharing deeply personal information with advertisers, including location, sexual orientation and mental health details.

The fine is 10% of Grindr’s global annual revenue and is particularly high because of the personal nature of the information shared.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jan/26/grindr-fined-norway-sharing-personal-information