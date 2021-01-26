The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Grindr fined £8.6m in Norway over sharing personal information

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Fine from by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority is 10% of Grindr’s global annual revenue

Grindr has been fined 100m krone (£8.6m) by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority after an investigation revealed the dating app was sharing deeply personal information with advertisers, including location, sexual orientation and mental health details.

The fine is 10% of Grindr’s global annual revenue and is particularly high because of the personal nature of the information shared.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jan/26/grindr-fined-norway-sharing-personal-information

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version