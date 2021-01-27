'I refused to let them intimidate me': the untold stories of LGBT+ seniors

Category: Sex Hits: 3
At a new exhibition, Not Another Second, 12 LGBT+ seniors share stories of resilience, struggle and love
When Pearl Bennett, now 69, came out as a transgender woman at a family dinner when she was 50, she wasn’t warmly embraced.
Bennett’s mother leaned in and asked: “What is all this?”
Not Another Second is on view at the Watermark Retirement Communities in New York City until 27 March
