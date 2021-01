Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 22:00 Hits: 9

After legislative efforts by Ritchie Torres and others, the Big Apple struck a deal to become the largest municipality to recognize LGBTQ business owners for minority enterprise opportunities.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/new-york-city-now-officially-recognizes-lgbtq-businesses-minority-owned-enterprises/