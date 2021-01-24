The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sworn enemies: the real story of Old Bailey clash that ruined Oscar Wilde

Playwright’s grandson reveals letter that tells of deep loathing felt for Wilde by lawyer in libel trial

He was the brilliant lawyer whose brutal 1895 cross-examination of Oscar Wilde in one of the most famous trials in British history led to the Irish dramatist’s imprisonment for homosexuality, and to his ultimate ruin. Now a previously unpublished letter reveals that Sir Edward Carson’s attack on Wilde in the Old Bailey was partly personal – a loathing that went beyond his job in defending the Marquess of Queensberry in the ill-fated libel case.

Long after Carson’s death in 1935, the son of one of his friends confided in a 1950 letter: “I was never able to get Carson to admit that Wilde possessed any ability at all. ‘Ah,’ he used to say angrily, ‘he was a charlatan.’”

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jan/24/oscar-wilde-old-bailey-libel-trial-grandson-bbc-edward-carson-and-the-fall

