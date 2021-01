Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 14:00 Hits: 6

Ted Eytan/Flickr

The trans woman who created the most prominent Transgender Pride Flag asks the new President: Can you allow embassies to fly the flag next to other Pride flags?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/dear-president-biden-created-trans-flag-please-tell-embassies-fly/