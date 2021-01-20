The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hungary orders LGBT publisher to print disclaimers on children's book

Fairytale anthology Wonderland Is for Everyone must now carry warning that its stories contain ‘behaviour inconsistent with traditional gender roles’

Hungary’s government, which has made hostility to LGBT people a central part of its rightwing agenda, on Tuesday ordered a publisher to print disclaimers identifying books containing “behaviour inconsistent with traditional gender roles”.

The government said the action was needed to protect consumers, after Labrisz, an association for lesbian, bisexual and trans women, published a fairytale anthology titled Wonderland Is for Everyone, which included some stories with LGBT themes.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/jan/20/hungary-orders-lgbt-publisher-to-print-disclaimers-on-childrens-book

