Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 18:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

She called the MAGA rioters "American patriots" and her dad got impeached twice. She thinks she may have ruined her career. Wonder why.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/ivanka-trump-panic-worries-career-prospects-white-house/