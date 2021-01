Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 22:00 Hits: 5

AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez

"This is a deception on a national scale," out governor Kate Brown alleged in a bombshell announcement that there is no national reserve.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/oregons-governor-accuses-trump-administration-massive-deception-coronavirus-vaccine/