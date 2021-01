Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 22:45 Hits: 7

East Coast Gambler

His focus was on Israel, but Adelson spent hundreds of millions of dollars to elect anti-LGBTQ Republican candidates and was Donald Trump's largest financial backer in 2016.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/gop-megadonor-sheldon-adelson-didnt-care-lgbtq-issues-harmed-us-anyway/