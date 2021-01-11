Olly Alexander on success, sanity and It's a Sin: 'All those hot guys. I loved it!'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 06:00 Hits: 4

The Years & Years frontman is starring in Russell T Davies’ new drama about the Aids crisis. He talks about bulimia, his ‘dark’ clubbing days – and how he learned to enjoy filming sex scenes

Olly Alexander was so certain he was destined for success that he saw a therapist to help him prepare for his future fame. It was 2014 and his band Years & Years had just signed to Polydor when he visited the shrink.

“I said: ‘The album’s coming out and I really want it to be successful,’ and he said: ‘What happens if it isn’t?’ I said: ‘Well, that’s not an option because I have planned it in my diary since I was a teenager.’”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/jan/11/olly-alexander-on-success-sanity-and-its-a-sin-all-those-hot-guys-i-loved-it