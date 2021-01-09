The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Property developer funds pop-up gay bar as condition of planning permission

Developer of Joiners Arms site in Hackney pledges cash to find the LGBTQ+ community a new home.

A property developer has promised to pay £100,000 to fund a “pop-up LGBT+ bar” to give Londoners an inclusive place to meet during the demolition and redevelopment of a popular gay nightclub.

The Joiners Arms in Hackney was an institution, attracting a host of famous names among its regulars, including Alexander McQueen, Rufus Wainwright and Sir Ian McKellen, before it was bought and closed by the developer Regal London in 2015.

