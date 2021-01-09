Lady Phyll: ‘When Gloria Gaynor played, I danced as if I never would again’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 14:00 Hits: 3

The co-founder of UK Black Pride, 45, on articulating her identity, rejecting an MBE, and bowing to no one

At 11 I learned the colour of my skin would dictate the way I was treated. A school friend and I were out in Enfield Town, when a woman pulling a tartan trolley told us the BNP and National Front were marching, and I should hide inside a shop as they didn’t like my “sort”. Right then I realised I’d have a different experience in the world to my blonde-haired, blue-eyed friend.

The “Lady” in my name isn’t a title, it started as a nickname to clarify that I’m not a bloke called Phil.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/jan/09/this-much-i-know-interview-lady-phyll-black-pride-uk