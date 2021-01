Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 14:18 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

"Impressionable children are watching all of this," DeVos wrote in a letter scolding Donald Trump for his extremist "rhetoric" after she spent her tenure attacking LGBTQ students.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/anti-lgbtq-cabinet-secretary-betsy-devos-flees-trump-administration-job-maga-riots/