Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

The proposed change was quietly submitted and bypassed the normal federal rule-making process that requires the government to publish the change and allow for public comment.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/donald-trump-tries-roll-back-discrimination-protections-way-door/