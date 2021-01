Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 14:32 Hits: 7

Screenshot

He claimed his pharmacist fiance was fired & his house was egged after he attended the Trump New Year's event in Mar-a-Lago.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/failed-gay-gop-candidate-says-hes-victim-violence-attending-maskless-trump-event/