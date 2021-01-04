Little faith in a genuinely liberal church | Letters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 18:00 Hits: 8

Concerns about the true extent of ‘progressive’ thought within Christianity are raised by Barbara Rogers, Pam Webb and Elizabeth Stacey

Your editorial (The Guardian view on liberal Christians: is this their moment?, 1 January) refers to the Vatican’s opposition to abortion. But it goes much wider than that, and can be seen more as a pro-natalist policy. A hierarchy of men who should have no children, and little understanding of what it takes to bear and bring up a child, are hellbent on trying to force women to have more babies.

The Catholic faithful, where they have access to family planning, respectfully reject their church’s ban and choose to have about the same number of children as everyone else. So the Vatican is trying to force governments and international organisations to erect barriers to reproductive health and choices, regardless of people’s religious affiliation. It is a policy of almost fanatical opposition.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/04/little-faith-in-a-genuinely-liberal-church