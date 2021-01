Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 5

Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com

Known for dressing the Kardashian-Jenners, Wang had already been accused of drugging & taking advantage of people in the fashion industry. Then several models recently broke their silence.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/waves-people-accuse-fashion-designer-alexander-wang-sexual-predator/