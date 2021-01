Articles

Britain on Friday became the latest country to abolish the so-called “tampon tax,” eliminating sales taxes on women’s sanitary products. The move was widely praised by women’s rights advocates as well as proponents of the country’s departure from the European Union. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak had committed to ending the widely unpopular tax on tampons...

