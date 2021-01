Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 5

Provided

"I also want to spend more time with my wife Christine," said Charmaine McGuffey, the sheriff who was fired for being a lesbian and then beat her old boss in an election.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/lgbtq-political-trailblazers-share-new-years-resolutions/