Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 18:45 Hits: 6

Screenshot

"This election has shown people [that] power will always win, and that people’s determination and belief in changing the system will always win."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/organizer-lala-zannell-says-legislators-lot-work-trans-people-can-help/