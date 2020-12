Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 18:00 Hits: 3

Associated Press

From the Super Bowl to the NCAA to various television networks, LGBTQ people were major influences in sports throughout the entire year. Here are the top twelve highlights of that.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/12-stories-2020-prove-lgbtq-people-future-sports-world/