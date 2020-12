Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 14:00 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

School, restaurants, and state-operated facilities in the Empire State will have to make single-occupancy restrooms open to anyone, regardless of gender.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/new-york-enacts-legislation-requires-single-person-bathrooms-gender-neutral/