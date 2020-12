Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 16:01 Hits: 4

Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock

See GLAAD's new Billy Porter-narrated video, detailing how organizers and voters changed the election, on LGBTQ Nation first.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/billy-porter-reminds-us-lgbtq-people-made-difference-election-works-not-done-yet/