Uganda detains leading lawyer for LGBT rights on money-laundering charges

Opposition figures say charges against Nicholas Opiyo, known for defending the rights of society’s most vulnerable, are baseless

Security agencies in Uganda have arrested a prominent human rights lawyer over alleged money laundering.

Nicholas Opiyo, known for representing LGBTQ+ people, was arrested in a restaurant in the capital, Kampala, on Tuesday by plainclothes security and financial intelligence officers.

