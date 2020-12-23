Category: Sex Hits: 4
Opposition figures say charges against Nicholas Opiyo, known for defending the rights of society’s most vulnerable, are baseless
Security agencies in Uganda have arrested a prominent human rights lawyer over alleged money laundering.
Nicholas Opiyo, known for representing LGBTQ+ people, was arrested in a restaurant in the capital, Kampala, on Tuesday by plainclothes security and financial intelligence officers.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/dec/23/uganda-detains-leading-lawyer-for-lgbt-rights-on-money-laundering-charges