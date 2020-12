Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot/YouTube

More packages get stolen in December than in any other month. Watch this guy set up packages for thieves... booby-trapped with glitter.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/glitter-bomber-booby-traps-packages-give-thieves-deserve/