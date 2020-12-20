The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Zak's an icon': the long fight for justice over death of Greek LGBT activist

Zak Kostopoulos’s family say murder charges must be brought in a case that has exposed deep homophobia

Days after his death in the heart of Athens, the image of Zak Kostopoulos began to appear across the city centre, on buildings and nondescript office blocks, the marble steps of neoclassical mansions, walls and columns.

On Gladstonos street there were also words, some sprayed, some stencilled, some handwritten, but all amounting to the same thing: a memorial to a man who dared to be different.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/20/long-fight-for-justice-over-death-of-greek-lgbt-activist-zak-kostopoulos

