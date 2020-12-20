The C of E is failing on LGBTQ+ rights | Letter

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020

Many LGBTQ+ people in pews, pulpits and vicarages fear being rejected by their church if they are honest about themselves, writes Canon Mark Oakley



While delighted that “senior faith leaders call for global decriminalisation of LGBT+ people” (Report, 16 December), I hope such headlines won’t cover up realities. In my own Church of England, for instance, if a priest marries a same-sex partner he or she loses their licence to minister. No openly gay people have been made bishops and, although it has been stated there is no objection to a person in a civil partnership being ordained a bishop, none have. Many LGBTQ+ people in pews, pulpits and vicarages fear being rejected by their church if they are honest about themselves. Many clergy won’t apply for posts because they don’t feel it’s worth it if they are known to be LGBTQ+. The hate mail you receive if you support LGBTQ+ rights is nasty. I know only too well.

Not all violence is physical. Not all church law is just. Adi Cooper’s recent safeguarding report following the death of Peter Farquhar found that C of E policies put people at risk and made them vulnerable to exploitation. If church leaders are going to support an end to violence and exclusion, they need to start with their own church.

Canon Mark Oakley

Dean, St John’s College, Cambridge University

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/20/the-c-of-e-is-failing-on-lgbtq-rights